Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 6, 2020

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 6, 2020

Mobiles for May 6 (bring ID, utility bill/driver's license):

9AM - Idlewild Pres., 1750 Union, Memphis

10AM - Eastside Comm. Church, 1503 Colonial, Memphis

10AM - Knowledge Quest, 1046 Third, Memphis

10AM - Marshall County, MS: 168 Market St., Holly Springs

10AM - Prentiss County, MS: 2301 2nd St., Booneville

------------------------------------

More than 3,500 coronavirus cases in Arkansas

(KTHV) - As of Tuesday, May 4, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,525 positive cases.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

On Friday, Gov.Hutchinson announced a plan to reopen hair salons and barbershops. We learned on Thursday that gyms will be able to open up starting on Monday, May 4, followed by restaurants the following Monday, May 11.

Key facts to know:

3,525 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

56,431 total tests

52,906 negative test results

83 reported deaths

89 currently hospitalized

2,091 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

------------------------------------

Free testing to be offered to frontline workers in Shelby County

(NEWS RELEASE) - Starting Wednesday, May 6, regardless of symptoms, all frontline workers who are concerned about possible COVID-19 exposure can be tested. After careful review, the Shelby County Health Department, local health providers, and the Joint Task Force have decided to revise testing protocols to include testing individuals, with or without symptoms. Essential employees who feel sick or believe they have had contact with a COVID- 19 positive person, can be tested from the following workforces:

Healthcare

First responders, such as paramedics, emergency medical technicians, law enforcement officers or firefighters

Fast food, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, public utilities, and Sanitation

Correctional facilities, such as jails or prisons

Testing is available at no cost to the patient. All COVID-19 testing locations will have the capacity to provide testing. To find a testing location, visit covid19.memphistn.gov, or contact the following testing locations for availability.

Case Management - 901 821-5880 or email COVID-19TestCMI@cmiofmemphis.org

Christ Community Health Services –Text “Test2020” to 91999

Cherokee Healthcare - krogerhealth.com/covidtesting

Church Health Center- (901) 272-0003

Memphis Health Center- (901) 261-2042

Tri-State Community Health Center- (901) 572-1573

University of Tennessee Health Science Center- Text “COVID” to 901-203-5526 or www.mycareplan.net/covid-19

Walgreens – Schedule online walgreens.com/coronavirus

-----------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

