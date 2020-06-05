Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 6, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
LIVE UPDATES
Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 6, 2020
Mobiles for May 6 (bring ID, utility bill/driver's license):
- 9AM - Idlewild Pres., 1750 Union, Memphis
- 10AM - Eastside Comm. Church, 1503 Colonial, Memphis
- 10AM - Knowledge Quest, 1046 Third, Memphis
- 10AM - Marshall County, MS: 168 Market St., Holly Springs
- 10AM - Prentiss County, MS: 2301 2nd St., Booneville
------------------------------------
More than 3,500 coronavirus cases in Arkansas
(KTHV) - As of Tuesday, May 4, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,525 positive cases.
On Wednesday, April 29, 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.
On Friday, Gov.Hutchinson announced a plan to reopen hair salons and barbershops. We learned on Thursday that gyms will be able to open up starting on Monday, May 4, followed by restaurants the following Monday, May 11.
Key facts to know:
- 3,525 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 56,431 total tests
- 52,906 negative test results
- 83 reported deaths
- 89 currently hospitalized
- 2,091 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
------------------------------------
Free testing to be offered to frontline workers in Shelby County
(NEWS RELEASE) - Starting Wednesday, May 6, regardless of symptoms, all frontline workers who are concerned about possible COVID-19 exposure can be tested. After careful review, the Shelby County Health Department, local health providers, and the Joint Task Force have decided to revise testing protocols to include testing individuals, with or without symptoms. Essential employees who feel sick or believe they have had contact with a COVID- 19 positive person, can be tested from the following workforces:
- Healthcare
- First responders, such as paramedics, emergency medical technicians, law enforcement officers or firefighters
- Fast food, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, public utilities, and Sanitation
- Correctional facilities, such as jails or prisons
Testing is available at no cost to the patient. All COVID-19 testing locations will have the capacity to provide testing. To find a testing location, visit covid19.memphistn.gov, or contact the following testing locations for availability.
- Case Management - 901 821-5880 or email COVID-19TestCMI@cmiofmemphis.org
- Christ Community Health Services –Text “Test2020” to 91999
- Cherokee Healthcare - krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
- Church Health Center- (901) 272-0003
- Memphis Health Center- (901) 261-2042
- Tri-State Community Health Center- (901) 572-1573
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center- Text “COVID” to 901-203-5526 or www.mycareplan.net/covid-19
- Walgreens – Schedule online walgreens.com/coronavirus
-----------------------------------
-----------------------------------------
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.