Mid-Southerners spread joy during coronavirus pandemic

People in one North Mississippi neighborhood are putting teddy bears in windows of their homes to encourage families to go on a teddy bear hunt

DESOTO COUNTY, Mississippi —

As more and more places are closing due to government orders to be “safer at home,” some people in the Notting Hill neighborhood in Nesbit, Mississippi, are putting teddy bears in windows of their homes to encourage families to go on a teddy bear hunt.

They just want to give families something fun to do during these unprecedented and challenging coronavirus times.

(And yes, people are still allowed to take walks, even under the “safer at home” decrees.)

