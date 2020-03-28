Middle Tennessee nursing home has many patients with virus symptoms; 1 dead

The hospital did not say whether the patient who died had tested positive for COVID-19.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee nursing home has moved 24 patients to a local hospital after some tested positive for COVID-19, and the hospital says one of those patients has died.

In a post on its official Facebook page on Saturday, the Sumner County Regional Medical Center wrote that the other 23 patients have been admitted and are in isolation.

The hospital did not say whether the patient who died had tested positive for COVID-19 or was one of those still awaiting test results.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department said it would not identify the counties where COVID-19 deaths occur.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk