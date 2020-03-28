Middle Tennessee nursing home has many patients with virus symptoms; 1 dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee nursing home has moved 24 patients to a local hospital after some tested positive for COVID-19, and the hospital says one of those patients has died.
In a post on its official Facebook page on Saturday, the Sumner County Regional Medical Center wrote that the other 23 patients have been admitted and are in isolation.
The hospital did not say whether the patient who died had tested positive for COVID-19 or was one of those still awaiting test results.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department said it would not identify the counties where COVID-19 deaths occur.
