Middle TN school district closed Tuesday; Vanderbilt University cancels classes all week, amid COVID-19 concerns

Williamson County Schools closed after parent reports testing positive for COVID-19 & Vanderbilt University cancels classes the rest of the week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Williamson County Schools are closed Tuesday after a Brentwood parent contacted the district, telling them that they had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the district.

That parent told the school district that they had visited a school prior to the diagnosis.

Prior to this closure, the district had closed schools on Friday and Monday disinfect the schools as a precaution after a parent at a private school in Franklin was diagnosed with the coronavirus, even though there was no direct link to Wiliamson County Schools at that time.

The district says it is working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health as it begins investigating the parent's report of the coronavirus diagnosis.

Also on Tuesday, Vanderbilt University announced it is cancelling classes for the rest of the week "due to new information received March 9, and based on the desire to protect the health and safety of the community from the novel coronavirus".

According to a post on the university's website, "beginning Monday, March 16 and through at least March 30, the university is suspending all in-person classes and is moving to distance and other alternative learning options. The university will actively review the situation during this time to determine if and when in-person classes may resume."