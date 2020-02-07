Slider Inn, Aldo’s Pizza, Bardog Tavern, Momma’s temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

The restaurant group says every employee will be tested while the restaurants are closed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The group that owns several restaurants in midtown and downtown Memphis say they are temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Packed House Productions owns Aldo’s Pizza Pies in midtown and downtown, Slider Inn in both midtown and downtown, Bardog Tavern, and Momma’s.

In a statement on social media, the group says they learned Wednesday an employee tested positive. They say the employee works at all of the restaurants at various times, and did not work directly with customers.

The company says they are using the time while closed to have all employees tested for COVID-19.

The following is the statement released Thursday morning.

Slider Inn To Our Friends & Family, Packed House Productions (PHP) restaurant... and bar group - consisting of Aldo's Pizza Pies, Bardog Tavern, Slider Inn, and Momma's - learned on Wednesday, July 1, that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. This employee does not work at any one specific establishment but does appear and has a presence at all of them at various times.

To Our Friends & Family,

Packed House Productions (PHP) restaurant and bar group – consisting of Aldo’s Pizza Pies, Bardog Tavern, Slider Inn, and Momma’s – learned on Wednesday, July 1, that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

This employee does not work at any one specific establishment but does appear and has a presence at all of them at various times. The individual is not exhibiting any symptoms, is not a member of the customer-facing wait staff or kitchen crew, and has subsequently begun quarantining. Out of an abundance of caution and commitment to doing the right thing concerning our hard-working employees and loyal customer base, we made the decision to shut down all establishments, when, after conducting a cursory contact tracing inquiry, we saw this as a good opportunity to request every employee that works for us to be tested for coronavirus.

What this means for us:

While temporarily inconvenient, we look at this as an attempt to establish some semblance of baseline as we reckon with and navigate this new normal and try to responsibly move forward in a community fashion. In doing so:

If employees test positive, they will follow recommended guidelines.

Employees who test negative will return to work.

Service hours may be modified based on staff availability.

We will consistently provide socially-distanced, sanitized, and indoor and outdoor dining and drinking, regarding the safety of all as our most important concern.

What this means for you:

When we re-open, our businesses will persist – as we have done since the beginning of this pandemic – in being industry leaders that provide safe and healthy environments for all employees and customers.

Precautions set in place for both customers and staff will continue to include (but are not limited to):

Temperature checks upon entry

Masks required to be worn properly by staff at all times and by customers upon entry and while navigating the premises

Hand washing/sanitizing between each guest interaction; regular staff inspections

Non-communal table items, including QR menu codes, personalized condiments, and more

Enforcing social distancing

Sanitation stations

Fortunately, our industry has always been predicated on high standards of sanitation and cleanliness, and you’ve always trusted us with your health. You know we’re not going to start letting you down now. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for the most up-to-date information regarding our reopenings.

We can’t thank you enough for being faithful and look forward to meeting up soon for that drink or pizza, as we have so many times before.