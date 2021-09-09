Military medical team will help Arkansas with COVID-19 battle

Arkansas reported 2,181 new COVID-19 cases and 34 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A military medical team is Arkansas-bound to help expand the state's capacity to respond to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that the Defense Department is dispatching the team to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock.

The team includes 14 nurses, four physicians and two respiratory therapists.

Arkansas reported 2,181 new COVID-19 cases and 34 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, but the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 19 to 1,209.

Arkansas ranks 13th nationally in new coronavirus cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.