More masks given to Shelby County residents

The State of Tennessee has provided more personal protective masks to Shelby County and the City of Millington.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Saturday morning, there were ten different locations where personal protective cloth masks were given out to Shelby County residents for free.

Both Shelby County And Millington’s Fire Departments distributed the masks on a first come, first serve basis, until supplies ran out.

The State of Tennessee and Shelby County Emergency Management / Homeland Security provided them to distribute among the community.

Only Shelby County residents could receive a mask and residents were asked to show a valid driver's license.

Masks were limited to one per individual and a maximum of seven per family.