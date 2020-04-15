Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Event originally was set to take place June 7-13, 2020, at the Cannon Center for Performing Arts in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The event originally was set to take place June 7-13, 2020, at the Cannon Center for Performing Arts in downtown Memphis.

MISS TENNESSEE SCHOLARSHIP COMPETITION NEWS RELEASE:

COVID-19 Update from CEO Joe Albright - 2020 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition Postponed

First let me say two things with total conviction. There is absolutely nothing more important than your health and safety. Secondly, I have never seen more chaos in the midst of a crisis than I am witnessing at this time. The attack on Pearl Harbor, the Spanish Flu epidemic of the early 1900s, (neither of which I was alive to witness), 9/11 - none of these significant and life changing events came with such drastic information challenges.

We are trying to read the models and come to some conclusions about the severity of, the peak of, the continuation of and the resocialization associated with the COVID-19 Pandemic. There are more questions than answers.

That is why the Board of the Miss Tennessee Organization has made the decision to postpone the Miss State Level Competition.

This is a challenging time for all of us, but it does not have to be scary, or anxiety producing. We will get through this by following simple directions, such as continuing to frequently wash your hands, continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering when you are in public and especially when you cannot maintain that 6 feet of separation, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and continue to disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

To all of our candidates and volunteers thank you for all you continue to do in your communities to support those on the front lines. Thank you to all of those who truly save lives by providing medical care, first response, and those who continue to provide our basic needs in the midst of this pandemic crisis. Our thoughts and continued prayers are with you and your families. We also pray for those who have passed in this crisis or by having been in some way affected by this crisis and for their families and friends.

We will continue to keep everyone updated as decisions are made and we look forward to showcasing these awesome women competing to become Miss Tennessee 2020 in the months to come.

Sincerely,