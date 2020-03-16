Mississippi announces 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; total now at 12

Seven counties now impacted by the coronavirus.

JACKSON, Mississippi — Monday, the Mississippi Department of Health announced two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 12.

The two new cases are confirmed by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory to be in Pearl River and Monroe counties.

MSDH has also corrected a case previously reported in Pearl River County; this patient was from Hancock County.

The first cases in Mississippi were a Forrest County woman who is over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. That patient has been hospitalized. The other case is a Forrest County man who recently traveled to Florida and has been self-isolating at home without hospitalization.