Mississippi Blood Services experiencing blood shortage amid coronavirus outbreak

Mississippians are being encouraged to make an an appointment to give blood.

JACKSON, Mississippi — As the Coronavirus outbreak continues, Mississippi Blood Services has been forced to cancel numerous blood drives resulting in a blood shortage.

MEMA and the Mississippi State Department of Health encourage those that are able to donate make an appointment to give blood. All blood types are urgently needed at this time.

As of 9:00 AM Monday, March 16, 29 blood drives have been cancelled, which accounted for 1,000 units of blood. Mississippi Blood Services will be adding community drives daily as cancellations occur.

Mississippi Blood Services is accepting blood donations at these locations throughout the day on Monday, March 16:

St. Dominic Hospital on Lakeland Dr. in Jackson from 10AM to 4PM.

Delta Regional Medical Center on Fairgrounds Rd. in Greenville from 12PM to 5PM.

Walmart on Sgt. Prentiss Dr. in Natchez from 11AM to 4PM.

Kroger on Pemberton Square Blvd. in Vicksburg from 2PM to 6PM.

Walmart on Grand View Blvd in Madison from 10AM to 2PM.

CVS on Hwy 51 N in Pontotoc from 12PM to 5PM

MBS Oxford Location on W. Oxford Loop in Oxford from 9AM to 5PM.

MBS Cleveland Location on N. Davis Ave. in Cleveland from 9AM to 5PM.

MBS Main Center at 115 Tree St. in Flowood from 9AM to 5PM.