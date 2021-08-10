Mississippi closes in on its own COVID hospitalization record

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that 1,410 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were in Mississippi hospitals Monday.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi is approaching its record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations as the virus continues spreading rapidly.

The state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that 1,410 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were in Mississippi hospitals Monday.

Mississippi's highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for a single day was 1,444 on Jan. 4, before vaccines against the virus were widely available.

Former University of Mississippi and New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning has recorded a short video for the Delta Health Alliance. He's urging people to get vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus.

Today MSDH is reporting 3,488 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 36 deaths, and 158 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 368,549 cases, 7,685 deaths, and 1,056,682 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/f4CGc0p6p6 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 10, 2021