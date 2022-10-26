Mississippi now offering COVID-19 bivalent booster to children ages 5 and older

Appointments can be made through covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi State Department of Health county offices are now offering the bivalent COVID-19 booster shots for children 5 and older.

Experts said the updated booster offers improved protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants currently causing most infections (BA.4 and BA.5).

Both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters are available.

Children 5 years of age and older may be eligible if:

They are fully vaccinated with any previous primary vaccination series against COVID-19 (Pfizer, Moderna, or Noravax two-shot regimen, or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen’s one-shot regimen).

It has been at least two months since the last primary dose or booster dose of the vaccine.

The department recommends vaccination against COVID for anyone 6 months and older. Vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free at county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at pharmacies and private providers throughout the state. Please bring previous COVID-19 vaccination card to the appointments.

“As we move into the winter months, we strongly encourage those eligible to get the bivalent booster now to provide the best protection against COVID-19 infection and severe complications. Don’t wait to protect yourself and your family,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers in a news release.