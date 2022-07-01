Doctor: Most Mississippi nursing homes have COVID outbreaks

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Friday that there were active outbreaks in 192 of Mississippi’s 211 nursing homes.

JACKSON, Miss — A top Mississippi health official says there are active COVID-19 outbreaks at most nursing homes in the state.

The state epidemiologist said a lack of vaccinations among staff is “one of the weak points that we’ve had in long-term care settings.”

In facilities with active outbreaks, 75% of staff and 88% of residents are fully vaccinated.

About 13% of staff have received a booster shot.