Child under 5 years old dies of COVID in Mississippi

Three children between 1 and 5 years old have died of COVID in Mississippi since Feb. 1, 2020, according to the state health department.

JACKSON, Miss — A child under 5 years old has died of COVID-19 in Mississippi, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Last week, the department reported its 10th pediatric COVID death. Tuesday's death brings Mississippi's total of pediatric COVID deaths to 11 since the pandemic began.

Here are the totals since Feb. 1, 2020:

1 child under 1 year old

3 children between 1-5 years old

1 child between 6-10 years old

6 children between 11-17 years old

Children 5 and up can click here to learn how to get vaccinated.

If your child is too young to get vaccinated, the department said to be sure that you and others in your home are vaccinated to protect younger children from possibly being exposed.