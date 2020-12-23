"COVID is killing Mississippians" | Mississippi Department of Health reports record high for new COVID-19 deaths

MSDH reports 79 new COVID-19 deaths as the state's healthcare system is struggling to keep up

MISSISSIPPI, USA — A devastating reality for Mississippi on Tuesday as the state's health department reported 79 new COVID-19 deaths making it a single-day record.

Mississippi Department of Health reported 56 of these deaths occurred between December 12 and 21. The remaining 23 occurred between November 20 and December 16, which were identified through death certificates.

MSDH's Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the state's healthcare system is overwhelmed by the surge of cases from Thanksgiving gatherings. He said the spread of this virus is preventable and the public needs to do a better job being more cautious.

"People are dying from COVID," Dobbs said. "COVID is killing Mississippians. Covid is one of the leading causes of death in Mississippi. Please be careful."

Dobbs said the holidays have proven to be a weak point as transmission rates soared after Thanksgiving. He said MSDH is expecting another surge after Christmas but is pleading with the public to be mindful this season to prevent further deaths.

"These are people who didn’t have to die and if we did a little bit better if we were collectively more thoughtful about making sure we didn’t spread COVID these folks would be alive," Dobbs said.

In response to the rising number of deaths and cases, Governor Tate Reeves signed an executive order mandating masks be work in all but four counties.

"This morning, I signed an executive order extending our mask rules to all counties that qualify—which is now every county except four very small ones," Reeves said on Facebook. "We all need to be extra aware. You know what to do! Protect yourself and your family. Stay safe, and Merry Christmas!"

MSDH's Dr. Paul Byers said the health department is seeing similar patterns in where people are being exposed to COVID-19.

"We're still seeing lots of exposures in churches, at sporting events, in social gatherings, in gatherings outside the home in the neighborhood," Byers said.

Both doctors are recommending celebrating the holidays with only those in your household and doing worship services virtually.

Dobbs said Mississippi will likely surpass 1,000 deaths in December alone and it's going to devastate many families.