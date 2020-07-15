Mississippi doctors push for statewide mask mandate

Just like health leaders in Arkansas and Tennessee, Mississippi doctors are calling for a statewide mask mandate.
The state's medical association says an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state is hindering hospitals from providing emergency care to patients.
Members wrote that the state's health care system can't handle the outbreak's trajectory without a statewide mandate.
Governor Tate Reeves recently required that 13 of the state's 82 counties, including Desoto, must wear masks while in public. However, Reeves says he is hesitant to require masks across the state.
