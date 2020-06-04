Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encourages use of face masks in public settings during COVID-19 outbreak

CDC says coronavirus can spread between people interacting near each other by speaking, coughing, or sneezing

PEARL, Mississippi — NEWS RELEASE FROM MISSISSIPPI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

PEARL, Miss. – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encourages Mississippians to wear face masks while in public to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are challenging to maintain (e.g., grocery stores, pharmacies).

According to the CDC, a significant portion of individuals with the coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity just by speaking, coughing, or sneezing.

If N-95 masks are unavailable, the CDC recommends using homemade, cloth masks. A t-shirt, small towel or scarf can be folded and fastened with two rubber bands, according to the CDC.

Cloth face coverings should: