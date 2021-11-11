x
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces end of COVID-19 State of Emergency set for November 20

The announcement means the order was extended eight days to last until the 20th.
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday the COVID-19 State of Emergency in the state will end Saturday, November 20, 2021.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the order was made in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

"With more than 3,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered in Mississippi and with COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations being effectively managed, it's time to end the State of Emergency," said Governor Tate Reeves in a news release. "The additional eight day extension will provide state agencies with ample time to prepare for the State of Emergency's termination."

