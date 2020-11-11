Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extends order, mask mandate set for 15 counties

He says the virus remains "very contagious" and is urging everyone to wear masks.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended his "Safe Recovery" order in response to the spread of coronavirus.

It includes mask mandates in 15 counties with the highest growth in caseloads.

Reeves youngest daughter, 8-year-old Maddie, tested positive for coronavirus. Reeves wrote in a follow-up tweet that he, his wife and two other daughters tested negative.

The 15 counties now under a mask mandate are: Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin and Yalobusha.

Quick update: Elee and our other girls tested negative again. So did I. Since Maddie also had a negative test as recently as yesterday we’re going to monitor closely and be cautious. I’ve heard and felt the outpouring of prayers, and they mean the world to Maddie and all of us! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) November 11, 2020

(NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that he has extended his “Safe Recovery” executive order through December 11. It had been set to expire today.

The governor also reset his county-specific orders, using the applicable data. The counties that now qualify for additional measures including mask requirements are Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha.