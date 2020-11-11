Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extends order, mask mandate set for 15 counties

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended his "Safe Recovery" order in response to the spread of coronavirus.
It includes mask mandates in 15 counties with the highest growth in caseloads.
Reeves youngest daughter, 8-year-old Maddie, tested positive for coronavirus. Reeves wrote in a follow-up tweet that he, his wife and two other daughters tested negative.
He says the virus remains "very contagious" and is urging everyone to wear masks.
The 15 counties now under a mask mandate are: Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin and Yalobusha.
-----------------------------------
(NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that he has extended his “Safe Recovery” executive order through December 11. It had been set to expire today.
The governor also reset his county-specific orders, using the applicable data. The counties that now qualify for additional measures including mask requirements are Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha.
“I know that we are all tired and ready to move on. But the virus is still here,” said Governor Reeves. “It’s still working to infect and kill. We’ve gotten far better at dealing with it, and allowing for life to go on. But we’re not all the way there yet. Keep fighting and protecting the most vulnerable in your life. No matter where you are, please do your best to social distance and wear a mask.”