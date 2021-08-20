x
Coronavirus

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves: Try to keep schools open amid rise in COVID-19

He said Thursday that he does not want children to lose academic advancement.
Credit: AP
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ponders a question regarding the recent death of a child attributed to COVID-19 at a news briefing on the state's response to the virus and its delta variant in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said his goal is to keep as many schools open as possible, even as COVID-19 cases continue rising. 

Mississippi's only pediatric hospital is treating its largest number of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic. Children's of Mississippi is part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. 

On Thursday, the pediatric hospital says it has 28 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 — all unvaccinated. That includes eight in the ICU, with five of those too young to be vaccinated.

Today I want to give you an update of the facts on COVID as I see them. I trust all Mississippians to make good...

Posted by Tate Reeves on Thursday, August 19, 2021
LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves

Governor Reeves hosts press conference on Mississippi's COVID-19 response with Dr. Dobbs and Executive Director McCraney. LIVE:

Posted by Tate Reeves on Thursday, August 19, 2021

