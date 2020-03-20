Mississippi Governor reschedules GOP primary runoff election for 2nd Congressional District

The Republican primary runoff election for the 2nd Congressional District is rescheduled for June 23, 2020.

JACKSON, Miss — Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that the Republican primary runoff election for the 2nd Congressional District is rescheduled for June 23, 2020 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Working closely with Dr. Thomas Dobbs to further ramp up efforts and coordinating with Secretary Michael Watson and state election officials, Governor Reeves determined the need to reschedule the primary runoff election originally set for March 31, 2020.

"We face an unprecedented health crisis. Conducting an election during this outbreak would force poll workers and voters to place themselves in unnecessary risk. It's important that we exercise our rights as Americans to a free and fair election, but so is ensuring the health and safety of all Mississippians," said Governor Tate Reeves.

The Governor continues to monitor the elections calendar and consult with health officials as he looks at other upcoming elections in Mississippi while prioritizing the protection of public health.



