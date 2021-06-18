Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces timeline for end of COVID-19 State of Emergency

JACKSON, Miss — After months of planning with Dr. Dobbs, General Boyles, Director McCraney and other key leaders of the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, the timeline for withdrawal of National Guard troops has been finalized. The State of Mississippi will be ceasing all operations with the Mississippi National Guard on July 15, 2021.



Governor Reeves also announced today that the termination of the COVID-19 State of Emergency will take effect on August 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.



"I want to thank all Mississippians for their sacrifices over the past 15 months. Your actions resulted in a significant decline of COVID-19 cases and allowed our state to effectively manage the impacts of the virus. I’m also extremely proud of the way our Mississippi National Guard, MS Department of Health, MEMA, and other state agencies have capably handled this pandemic. With their help, we’ve administered nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations," Governor Tate Reeves said. "While a State of Emergency should no longer be necessary after August 15, all Mississippians should remain vigilant, get vaccinated, and follow public health guidance."



“Mississippi is winning the battle against COVID-19! Mississippi National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have served with honor and dedication supporting the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force since March 2020,” Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles said. "The Governor’s timeline to lift Mississippi’s State of Emergency declaration on August 15, 2021, ensures our over 1,500 service members complete all necessary out-processing requirements and receive the benefits and entitlements they have earned during their dedicated service to our state.”