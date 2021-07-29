x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves calls CDC mask guidance 'foolish'

He says he won't set a mask mandate for schools. He also says "parents will erupt" if local districts set mask mandates.
Credit: AP
Gov. Tate Reeves adjusts his face mask as he prepares to leave his COVID-19 press briefing Aug. 5, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PHILADELPHIA, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says a new federal recommendation for people to wear masks indoors during a surge of COVID-19 cases is "foolish." 

The Republican governor made his comments Thursday during a speech at the Neshoba County Fair. 

He says he won't set a mask mandate for schools. He also says "parents will erupt" if local districts set mask mandates.

Mississippi has seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, driven by the delta variant of the virus. 

Some Mississippi school districts have mask mandates for the new academic year, but others say wearing a mask is optional.

Related Articles