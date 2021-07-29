Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves calls CDC mask guidance 'foolish'

He says he won't set a mask mandate for schools. He also says "parents will erupt" if local districts set mask mandates.

PHILADELPHIA, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says a new federal recommendation for people to wear masks indoors during a surge of COVID-19 cases is "foolish."

The Republican governor made his comments Thursday during a speech at the Neshoba County Fair.

He says he won't set a mask mandate for schools. He also says "parents will erupt" if local districts set mask mandates.

Mississippi has seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, driven by the delta variant of the virus.