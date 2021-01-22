Aim higher: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves questions President Biden’s goal of 100 million vaccines in 100 days

"If President Biden doesn’t ditch that low number, it’s a disservice to his own stated goal—and more importantly the people of this country," said Reeves.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — President Biden has promised 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days. But Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is questioning why the President is aiming so low.

In a Facebook post, Reeves called the plan a "a great political slogan." He went on to break down the numbers, stating if Mississippi was average over the next 100 days, then the state would complete 900,000 shots. That would be 9,000 shots per day.