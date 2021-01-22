x
Aim higher: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves questions President Biden’s goal of 100 million vaccines in 100 days

"If President Biden doesn’t ditch that low number, it’s a disservice to his own stated goal—and more importantly the people of this country," said Reeves.
Credit: AP
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wears a face mask as he listens to Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, unseen, answer a question during the governor's COVID-19 briefing for reporters in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MISSISSIPPI, USA — President Biden has promised 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days. But Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is questioning why the President is aiming so low.

In a Facebook post, Reeves called the plan a "a great political slogan." He went on to break down the numbers, stating if Mississippi was average over the next 100 days, then the state would complete 900,000 shots. That would be 9,000 shots per day.

Reeves' post went on to say that Mississippi has far exceeded that daily total, and if President Biden doesn't ditch the low number of 100 million vaccines in 100 days, it would be a disservice to his goal and to the American people.

