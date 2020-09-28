Mississippi Governor's office verifies mask post is fake

Social media post claimed mask requirement was abolished.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Verify Team is looking into a fake post on social media claiming Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has abolished the statewide mask requirement.

This post began circulating around social media this weekend. We have not tracked down where it originated from, but we can verify its fake.

This is the letter. It claims to be from the office of Governor Tate Reeves informing the residents and businesses of Mississippi the beginning in October, statewide mask requirements will be abolished. It says no business can refuse your entry without a mask. It claimed to be signed and sealed September 17th.

The letter has been shared over and over. While some on social media have quickly identified it as fake, others believe it.

Sunday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency posted on social media it was not an official order.

Monday, we decided to go straight to the source. And yes, the Mississippi Governor's office verified it's a fake post.

A “letter” claiming to be from the governor’s office is circulating on social media. The letter is a FAKE. Stay up to... Posted by Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Sunday, September 27, 2020

According to the Communications Director for Tate Reeves:

“The letter circulating on social media claiming to be the Governor is an absolute fake. As we have throughout the entire pandemic, our office has made it a priority to share accurate, up-to-date information through our televised press briefings and official executive orders so Mississippians can be well-informed and included in the process. For those looking for a trusted resource, all COVID-19 information and executive orders can be found on the Governor’s official website.” - Renae Eze, spokesperson

According to Reeves executive order 1522, the one that's in effect now requires " all Mississippians to consistently wear a face covering while in public spaces." It went into effect September 14th and remains in effect until September 30th, unless its modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded.

According to the Mississippi Health Department , almost 100,000 residents have contracted COVID 19 since March.

Mississippi has had a statewide mask requirement since the first week of August and its already been extended several times.