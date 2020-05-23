Mississippi State Health Department updates statewide COVID-19 numbers

Mississippi's Health Department announces another increase in active cases and deaths for the state.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today, Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 381 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 20 new deaths. Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 13,005, with 616 deaths. Currently there are 433 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection.

19 of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 108 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, can be found here.