Mississippi health experts to hold virtual COVID-19 town hall Thursday for Hispanic & Latino communities

An interpreter will be included in the town hall, which is set for 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28th.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi health experts will hold a virtual town hall on COVID-19 for the Hispanic and Latino communities Thursday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Health Equity Response Unit said the goal is to educate and provide accurate information on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The state said Hispanics have been at a high risk for infections, as the virus has hit minority communities especially hard.