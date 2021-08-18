Mississippi health leaders say pandemic "continuing to worsen"

The Mississippi State Health Officer said the state is seeing a higher number of hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Mississippi’s top doctor said the Magnolia State is feeling the strain from the COVID-19 delta variant as the number of new cases and hospitalizations keeps going up.

“We are clearly at the worst part of the pandemic that we’ve seen throughout, and it’s continuing to worsen,” said Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Dobbs said the state is seeing a higher number of hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases. Over 1,600 people are hospitalized with COVID in Mississippi, which is higher than in January of this year.

“Like we’ve seen before, sadly, additional deaths are going to follow,” Dobbs said. “Without a doubt, we have surpassed our previous peaks by a substantial margin.”

Currently, 89% of hospitalizations, 86% of COVID deaths, and 98% of cases are those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. The solution doctors say? A shot in the arm.

“We know that people are surviving at much higher rates if they have the vaccine and they have COVID,” said Dr. Dobbs.

Data Update - Most cases/hospitalizations/deaths Unvaccinated pic.twitter.com/4kDJ7za3e6 — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) August 17, 2021

There are a growing number of youth cases and hospitalizations of those under age 50, which Dobbs said is not surprising. Over 20,000 children are in quarantine because of the coronavirus in since school began. Meanwhile in DeSoto County, the state approved a testing facility which health leaders said is scheduled to be set up next week. Health leaders also said they are reviewing a request for a possible field hospital.

“We are aware of a request from DeSoto County, we’ve been visiting with their leadership there as well as their emergency management team up there ways to bring some additional resources,” said MSDH Director of Health Protection Jim Craig.