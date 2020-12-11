"Desoto is on fire" | Mississippi health officials concerned after Desoto County Sheriff said he would not enforce mask mandate

"If I lived in Desoto, I wouldn't go out. I'd stay in my house as much as possible and be very, very careful,” said MS Dept. Of Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Desoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said he won't enforce Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ extended mask mandate in his county.

Reeves extended his order for masks to be worn in 15 counties, including Desoto, due to the high number of new cases in those counties.

Thursday, the state health department leaders said the county is acting with defiance, but the trends in the county are concerning.

"Desoto is on fire. I mean, it's red-hot in cases, and if I lived in Desoto, I wouldn't go out. I'd stay in my house as much as possible and be very, very careful because the communities in Desoto County are absolutely eat-up with coronavirus,” said Mississippi Dept. Of Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

"We do need law enforcement officials in DeSoto County to help us with this mask mandate so we can save lives,” said Liz Sharlot with the Mississippi Dept. Of Health.

Leaders said that in areas that embraced the mask mandate, there was a rapid decline in the number of new cases being reported.