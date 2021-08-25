Mississippi Health officials say 6th child has died from COVID-19

Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said Wednesday the child was under the age of 5.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi health officials say a child younger than 5 has died from COVID-19.

Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said Wednesday this is the state's sixth pediatric death from the virus since the pandemic began. Further details were not immediately available.

State Health Department spokeswoman Liz Sharlot also said law enforcement officers are investigating threatening calls made to the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

He has been imploring people for months to get vaccinated, but Mississippi still has among the lowest vaccination rates in the United States.

Universities are pushing vaccinations through incentives and on-campus vaccine drives.

And the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is hosting vaccination clinics across the state this weekend.