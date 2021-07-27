Mississippi leaders concerned about rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state

Tuesday, the state health department said there were 1,291 new cases and 15 new deaths.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Health leaders are concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tuesday, the state health department said there were 1,291 new cases and 15 new deaths.

Officials said cases are rapidly rising, with more than 9,000 new cases in the last week. They said almost all of the cases are likely the delta variant.

Hospitalizations are also rising, especially among younger age groups. ICU space is very limited in the state.

They said nursing home outbreaks have increased to 96 now in the state.

The said the Delta variant is twice as contagious, there's a lack of broad immunity across the state, but the vaccine is around 88% effective against Delta.