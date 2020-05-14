Mississippi Legislature votes for business grants amid virus

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi legislators have voted to create grant programs for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, using federal relief money.
One program would use $60 million for grants of $2,000 to those forced to close by government order. The other would use $240 million, and businesses could apply for grants of $1,500 to $25,000.
Gov. Tate Reeves must agree to the programs for them to take effect. The Republican has said he wants to help businesses.
The Health Department says Mississippi has topped 10,000 confirmed cases of the virus. At least 465 people have died from it.
