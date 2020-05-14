Mississippi Legislature votes for business grants amid virus

Gov. Tate Reeves must agree to the programs for them to take effect.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi legislators have voted to create grant programs for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, using federal relief money.

One program would use $60 million for grants of $2,000 to those forced to close by government order. The other would use $240 million, and businesses could apply for grants of $1,500 to $25,000.

Gov. Tate Reeves must agree to the programs for them to take effect. The Republican has said he wants to help businesses.