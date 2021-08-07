x
Mississippi medical group urges mask mandate for all schools

The Mississippi State Medical Association is urging all school districts to require masks as COVID-19 cases continue spreading.
Credit: Drazen - stock.adobe.com

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi State Medical Association is urging all school districts to require masks as COVID-19 cases continue spreading with the highly contagious delta variant. 

The association president, Dr. Mark Horne of Laurel, says physicians are following the science in making that recommendation. 

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says he knows some school administrators and board members are facing resistance mandates. 

Dobbs says masking "is going to save lives." 

Many districts are leaving decisions up to students and parents, saying they don't want to set a requirement if Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is not issuing a statewide mask mandate for schools.

