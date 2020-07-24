"Honestly, I thought I had strep throat" | Mississippi mother of six survives COVID-19

Sally Stallings is using her story to encourage others to take COVID-19 seriously.

AMORY, Miss — "I've still been struggling with it," said Sally Stallings.

She is a mother of six.

Stallings and her family live just outside of Tupelo, Mississippi in the small town of Amory. Between raising her girls and running her own dance studio, it's never a dull moment in the Stallings' household.

But, all of that came to a stop when she began showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Stallings said, "Honestly, I thought I had strep throat."

Sore throat, tightness of chest, and eventually a fever prompted her to get a test. While she was told her results would come back in three to five days, she didn't hear anything for a while.

She said, "We just kept thinking any day now we'll have them."

Instead of waiting a moment longer, she headed to the hospital. Stallings was admitted and her symptoms got worse. On top of everything else, she now had gastrointestinal pain.

Doctors treated her for a presumptive Coronavirus infection.

Thankfully, she began to show signs of recovery and was released.

Stallings said, "I didn't get the actual test results back for 21 days."

Her problems didn't end there.

She said, "I have a type of colitis that is caused by viruses."

During all of this, her dance studio, known in the community for hosting the Nutcracker and annual recitals, sat vacant.

"I've been paying for a building I haven't been able to use for the last five months," she said.

But she and her family are not letting hardship trump their spirit.