Mississippi National Guard to administer COVID-19 tests to 600+ inmates and staff at Desoto County Jail

This comes after nearly a dozen inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi National Guard is heading for Hernando. And it’s for disturbances - they are heading to provide a massive coronavirus test to more than 600 inmates and staff at the Desoto County Jail.

This past Saturday a few inmates let staff know that something was seriously wrong with them.

Desoto County Chief Deputy Justin Smith says, “We received a request from a couple of inmates, that all are in the same pod. They were not feeling well. They thought they may have had COVID. We immediately got them tested.”

Eleven inmates tested positive. Two were showing signs they might have it. The inmates were isolated, all inmates and staff were ordered to wear masks (not all were wearing masks prior to this), and the facility is getting deep cleaned.

No staff members have been infected, but there is only one way to find out.

“They’re setting up a mass testing for every single inmate in the jail, and all of our jail staff,” says Chief Deputy Smith.

The tests will be run by the Mississippi National Guard.

“It’s all run through the health department,” says the Chief Deputy. “I believe the National Guard is the one administering the testing because they can scale up to 550 tests a day.”

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department has had plans in place since the beginning of the year, according to Detention Services Director Chad Wicker.

“The elderly population,” he says, “… they are at high risk. You want to watch them and isolate them.”

The inmates testing positive have been isolated from other inmates. Staff members are speaking with them through a door.