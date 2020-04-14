Mississippi prison system confirms its 1st case of COVID-19

Mississippi Department of Corrections says inmate was found to have had the virus after he died

JACKSON, Mississippi — The Mississippi Department of Corrections has announced its first coronavirus case in one of the state prisons.

The department says Monday that an inmate at the State Penitentiary at Parchman was found to have had the virus after he died. It did not say when he died, but it did say he had other health problems.

The Health Department says Monday that Mississippi has at least 2,942 confirmed cases and 98 deaths from the virus.