Mississippi, rocked by COVID-19, seeks out-of-state medical aid

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi is seeking out-of-state medical professionals and equipment as it breaks its own records for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that state requested 65 physicians, 920 nurses and other workers.

He said this would open up 771 hospital beds and 235 intensive care unit beds not currently staffed.

He said workers could be in Mississippi within a week.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Stephen McCraney said MEMA received responses Friday from 19 contractors to provide the medical workers. The federal government will pay the cost.

Reeves also said Mississippi requested 150 ventilators from the national stockpile.