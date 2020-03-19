Mississippi schools to close until April 17 due to COVID-19

Thursday morning, the state health department announced Mississippi confirmed cases of coronavirus.

JACKSON, Miss — Schools in Mississippi will now be closed until April 17th, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday morning.

The news came as the Mississippi State Department of Health announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That includes a second confirmed case in Desoto County.

Find more on the Mississippi cases and preventive steps to take against COVID-19 are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

