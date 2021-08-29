Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 testing sites closed due to Hurricane Ida

Because of the hurricane’s impact, all Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 testing sites in the Magnolia State will be closed Monday.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Hurricane Ida’s powerful punch is causing more than flooding and power outages.

Because of the hurricane’s impact, all Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Monday. Also, all testing sites in central and south Mississippi will be closed Tuesday. The Mississippi State Department of Health said more locations may be closed Tuesday as well.

Late Sunday morning, Hurricane Ida blasted ashore along the Louisiana coast as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, rushing toward New Orleans and one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors. The Category 4 storm hit with winds of 150 mph. It was the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.

