Mississippi State Health Department updates statewide COVID-19 numbers

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Today, Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 173 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 11 new deaths. Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 11,296, with 521 deaths. Currently there are 413 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection.
18 of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 101 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, can be found here.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
