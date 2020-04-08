x
Mississippi gets statewide mask mandate, some school delays

Reeves is delaying the start of school for grades 7-12 in eight counties with more than 200 cases and 500 cases per 100,000 residents.
LeAnna Lehnert, a third grade teacher at Corinth Elementary School, has students stay on the dots for social distancing (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he's setting a statewide order for people to wear masks in public amid a recent surge in cases of the new coronavirus. 

The Republican is also delaying the start of the school year for upper grades in eight counties that are hard-hit by COVID-19. 

Reeves also says Tuesday that he's ordering all adults and students to wear masks in schools, unless there's a medical reason that prevents them from doing so. 

He is delaying the start of school for grades 7-12 in eight counties with more than 200 cases and 500 cases per 100,000 residents. The counties are Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington.

After reviewing every school’s reopening plans, I am issuing an executive order delaying the start of some 7th-12th schools in hot spots. We are requiring masks in schools for teachers and students. We are also requiring masks at public gatherings statewide for two weeks—in a push to allow schools to safely reopen.

