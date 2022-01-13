Mississippi Supreme Court extends emergency COVID-19 order

The court issued an emergency order extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving judges discretion to postpone jury trials.

JACKSON, Miss — An emergency order extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 28 has been issued by Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph.

WDAM-TV reports the state's high court has issued a series of orders to address changing circumstances and evolving healthcare guidance since March 2020, the onset of state and national emergencies created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Randolph's order was issued Tuesday.

The most recent order also re-implements allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely to limit in-person contact.