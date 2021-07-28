Mississippi teen has died from COVID-19

Another child in Mississippi has died of complications related to the coronavirus, marking the fourth pediatric death since the start of the pandemic.

JACKSON, Miss — Another child in Mississippi has died of complications related to the coronavirus, marking the fourth pediatric death since the start of the pandemic.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the death occurred in a teenager who had a common underlying health condition. The Mississippi State Department of Health did not release additional information. Dobbs says individuals most at risk are those 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says he does not plan to issue a mask mandate for schools, even as the vaccination rate in Mississippi remains among the lowest in the nation. A quarter of those over 65 in Mississippi are still unvaccinated.

Schedule a free ride



Get a free vaccine https://t.co/qYPaPZYcNN — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) July 8, 2021