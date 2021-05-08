Mississippi top health official: Delta variant spread 'like a tsunami' in state

University of Mississippi, Mississippi State & University of Southern Mississippi announced they will require students and staff to wear masks indoors.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi's top health official said the delta coronavirus variant is "sweeping across Mississippi like a tsunami" as the state reported more than 3,000 new cases of the highly transmittable virus in a single day.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 90% of new coronavirus cases in Mississippi are now the delta variant.

The state's hospitals are overwhelmed with almost no ICU beds available for patients.

The University of Mississippi, Mississippi State and the University of Southern Mississippi have announced that they will require students and staff to wear masks indoors, citing the surge in delta variant cases.

Today MSDH is reporting 3,164 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 16 deaths, and 140 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 356,055 cases, 7,613 deaths, and 1,043,017 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/Go3KFf4HXN — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 5, 2021