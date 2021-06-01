Mississippians 75 & older can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Mississippi State Department of Health will begin administering the vaccine next week to the most at-risk population.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi State Department of Health will begin administering the vaccine next week to the most at-risk population.

Beginning Wednesday, people who are 75 and older can go HERE to schedule an appointment at one of the MSDH vaccination drive-thru locations.

You may not be able to get an appointment this first round, but the state's health department says they will make the vaccine more widely available as soon as possible by shipping doses to private clinics at community health centers.

Vaccinations are already underway for residents and employees of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the state.