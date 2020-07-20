Mississippi's mask mandate order to be extended, and includes 10 additional counties

Gov. Reeves order targets counties with the most worrisome spikes in cases.

JACKSON, Mississippi — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Monday he will be extending the executive order to mitigate COVID-19, and is adding 10 more counties to the mask mandate list.

The additional counties included in the order are Bolivar, Covington, Forrest, Humphreys, Panola, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Walthall. These counties will join Claiborne, DeSoto, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Quitman, Rankin, Sunflower, Washington, and Wayne counties in the mandate.

"COVID-19 is spreading and killing in our state. It's not a hypothetical—it is happening," said Governor Tate Reeves. "Today, I've extended our executive orders to mitigate the threat, adding 10 counties to the list of those with stricter measures in place."



The order went into effect July 13, in 13 Mississippi counties, including DeSoto County, which requires residents to wear masks when in public and when they can't social distance.

Recently, doctors have been calling for the governor to issue a statewide mask mandate, but, Reeves said the state's strategy is to identify hot spot areas and issue enhanced restrictions in those areas.

Reeves said in a statement that he's seeing more Mississippians wearing masks, but not enough. The governor said more counties could be added to the current order.