Mississippi's only Level 1 trauma center tightens its COVID-19 vaccine policy

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi's only Level 1 trauma center and teaching hospital has announced it will now require all employees and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy is a reversal from a previous rule put in place last month that allowed employees or students to skip the vaccine if they agreed to wear a N95 mask while on campus.

University of Mississippi Medical Center's Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs Dr. Alan Jones said it's time for the institution to take aggressive action.

Mississippi now has the highest per capita rate of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 case tracker.