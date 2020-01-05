Mobile homes hold significant number of COVID-19 cases within specific zip code

38118 has the highest population of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — The longer this coronavirus pandemic lasts, the more local health experts are learning about the role of so-called clusters of cases that pop-up. Outbreaks are occurring in nursing homes and prisons and even some tightly knit communities. A mobile home park is in a Memphis zip code with the highest number of positive cases.

Zip code 38118 has the highest population of COVID-19 cases. Sources tell Local 24 News a significant number of them are in the Oakhaven Village Mobile Home Community. It's where generations of related family members known as Irish Travelers have lived for decades. The kind of close-knit community that can be very vulnerable to this kind of virus.

“It tends to be a more dense population,” said Shantelle Leatherwood, the CEO of Christ Community Health Services.

The non-profit clinic has tested 2,500 residents since March. She says areas like mobile homes parks are hot spots because families live close together.

“This particular area of town would be considered a vulnerable population or community,” said Leatherwood. “Which means there is significant healthcare disparities.”

According to the Shelby County Health Department, positive test rates for 38118 area are as high as 19%.

“We’re seeing a high rate amongst the Hispanic and Latino population as high as 17% and then in some zip codes we’re seeing it as high as 10 to 38%, explained Leatherwood.