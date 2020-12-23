Moderna vaccine arrives at Methodist-Olive Branch Hospital

Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced additional COVID-19 measures in an effort to keep Mississippians safe during this holiday season. The Executive Orders that are in place are set to expire on Friday, January 15th, 2021.

The following counties have been under county wide mask mandates after meeting the certain requirements in relation to COVID-19:



Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.



These counties that were added Tuesday have also met the specific criteria to be placed under a mask mandate:



Benton, George, Greene, Hancock, Humphreys, Jasper, Leake, Newton, Pike, Quitman, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Wayne and Wilkinson Counties



As of now, 78 of Mississippi's 82 counties are under mask mandates. While this holiday season is coming up, please remember to social distance, keep gatherings small, and wear your mask.