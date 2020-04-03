Mona Lisa's smile restored: Louvre reopens after coronavirus concerns

The Paris museum where Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting hangs had been closed while employees fearing becoming infected with the virus stayed home.

This should restore the Mona Lisa's famous smile: the Louvre Museum is open again after management eased workers' fears about catching the coronavirus.

But staffers voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to resume work and the Louvre opened its doors in the afternoon